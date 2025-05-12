Advanced Search

LondonCorporateOfficePeopleRetailUK & Ireland

Hanover Green poaches Colliers' London leasing co-heads

12 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Duo will join agency firm as equity partners

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Head

Hanover Green promotes duo to partners

8 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ares extends acquisitive run with £100m West End purchase

15 Apr 2025
Read
Furniture, Table, Indoors

What the big agency bosses are saying about tariffs

8 May 2025
Read

Colliers adds logistics veteran to North West team

7 May 2025
Read