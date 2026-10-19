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HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on inorganic growth opportunities

19 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Board member Ulrich Haeselbarth talks IM consolidation, debt fund deployment and office developments

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