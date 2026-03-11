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FundraisingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyOfficeRegeneration

HanseMerkur starts strategising around €1bn+ German umbrella fund

11 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Vehicle to include most of firm’s current projects

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