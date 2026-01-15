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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceDevelopmentInvestment

Harbert and DeA Capital acquire French business parks

15 Jan 2026 | 06:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Axtom sells 73,000 sq m portfolio

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