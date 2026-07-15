Harbert hires head of European capital formation

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15 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
Matilda Williams joins from AEW
University-owned student blocks beat private sector for rental growth
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme
RICS’ Nick Maclean on restoring trust, reforming education and AI
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
CBRE to acquire data centre specialist firm Onnec for £460m
Manchester office take-up declines in third quarter
Relaxed planning rules drive Irish land rush
Landsec shelves Lewisham Shopping Centre project
Cityheart inks agreement for Stockton town centre regeneration
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case