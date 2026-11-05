PeopleContinental EuropeUK & IrelandFund managerInvestment
5 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas
Firm drafts in Lennard Gehrmann to strengthen European investment team
Derwent on track for one of best leasing years on record
City Corporation seeks partner for sprawling Barking Power Station site
Bill Hughes takes advisory role with communications firm
Farran and Goldentree complete Birmingham trophy office purchase
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business
Workday to sublet 140,000 sq ft at Dublin HQ
JRL and Halcyon’s Sutton co-living tower approved
Q+A: Developer Legendre on taking a French family group international
Harbert hires KKR exec
Leading office agent Ryan Dean dies
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform
Former John Lewis real estate head launches consultancy