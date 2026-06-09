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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Harbert offloads €215m Dutch retail portfolio

9 Jun 2026 | 12:39 | London | by Robin Marriott, Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets are anchored by supermarkets and convenience retail

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