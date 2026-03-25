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Student AccommodationInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Harbert swoops for 535-bed Liverpool student asset

25 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Limelight had been floated for sale last year

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