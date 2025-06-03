Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DevelopmentEast MidlandsHotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsOfficeUK & Ireland

Hargreaves plans 1m sq ft Lincolnshire employment park

3 Jun 2025 | 14:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

PPH Commercial and Avison Young have been appointed as joint agents for Forge Point

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

£50m Merseyside retail park hits the market

3 Jun 2025
Read
Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale

3 Jun 2025
Read

Partner sought for £125m Sevenoaks regeneration

3 Jun 2025
Read

NewRiver offloads £59m Northern Irish shopping mall

3 Jun 2025
Read