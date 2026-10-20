NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandCorporateInvestmentPeople

Harleyford Capital adds to team and portfolio

20 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Bond Sutuntivorakoon joins as director from ESR Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Cushman adds partner to capital markets team

8 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Slättö bolsters Danish team with investment hire

5 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

EdR REIM launches new European value-add logistics fund

22 Sep 2026
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Macquarie and Aware team up to invest €1bn in German student housing

2 Jul 2026
Read