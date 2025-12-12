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LogisticsFundraisingUK & Ireland

Harleyford launches £100m urban logistics strategy

12 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Investment firm has lined up its first deals for Harleyford Logistics Partnership II

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