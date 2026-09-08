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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyResidentialUK & Ireland

Harris Associates expands to Europe with debut €85m student deals

8 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Opportunities to fund nearly 600 bedrooms in Italy launched by growing UK agency

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