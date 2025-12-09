NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Harris Associates names new partner

9 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Promotion comes as agency expands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis

24 Sep 2026
Read
Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Machine

Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal

23 Sep 2026
Read
Crowd, Person, Adult

Mario Abbadessa: “We will invest €500m-€700m in Spain – our second market after Italy”

23 Sep 2026
Read