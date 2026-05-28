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PeopleResidentialSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Harris Associates promotes from within BTR team

28 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Promotion signifies step into single-family sector for residential arm of property consultancy

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