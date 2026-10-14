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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialInvestment

Harrison Street to launch €150m German student portfolio sale

14 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Amy Finch

Collection comprises six assets in five cities

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