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Life SciencesSouth EastUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Harwell plans 155,000 sq ft research facility at Oxfordshire campus

2 Nov 2026 | 14:55 | London | by May Agaran

Construction for the Vertex Pharmaceuticals building is slated to begin next year

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