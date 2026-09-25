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CorporateData centresLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

Harworth board recommends final Peel offer

25 Sep 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Alexander Peace

8.4% increase in “best and final” offer values company at £631.7m

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