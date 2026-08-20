NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAlternativesCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentUK & Ireland

Harworth flags more potential data centre sites

20 Aug 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Group is targeting up to six conditional sales across its current powered land pipeline

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Federated Hermes on its strategy evolution and first European RE debt secondaries deal

18 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

DataVita locks in £300m financing for Scottish data centre projects

18 Aug 2026
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Neoclouds lead European data centre signings in first half

17 Aug 2026
Read

Green light for Hounslow data centre campus

17 Aug 2026
Read