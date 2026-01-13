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ResidentialEast MidlandsUK & IrelandAlternativesData centresInvestmentRegeneration

Harworth lodges plans to redevelop Nottinghamshire colliery

13 Jan 2026 | 15:55 | London | by May Agaran

Site could host 235,000 sq ft data centre and 400 homes

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