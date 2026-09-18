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CorporateAlternativesData centresLogisticsM&AResidentialUK & Ireland

Harworth rejects £600m Peel offer for second time

18 Sep 2026 | 07:47 | London | by May Agaran

Refusal follows Peel's bid becoming mandatory after reaching the 30% share threshold

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