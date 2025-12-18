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LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Harworth secures 170,000 sq ft letting at Worcestershire warehouse

18 Dec 2025 | 07:50 | London | by Harry Young

Logistics provider Uniserve has a 10.25 year term-certain lease

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