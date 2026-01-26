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OpinionLogisticsOfficeRetailScotlandUK & Ireland

Has the Scottish investment market turned a corner?

26 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Steven Hendry, Martyn Brown

2025's figures suggest liquidity is returning

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