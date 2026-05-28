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FundraisingAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresGermanyHealthcareInvestment

Hauck Aufhäuser raises €55m for social and digital infrastructure funds

28 May 2026 | 12:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Equity commitments came from institutional investors

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