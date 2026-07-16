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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Hay Wain and TriOffice team up for regional office offensive

16 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Joint venture seals debut deal in Manchester

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