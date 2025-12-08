NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeESGInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Hayfin and Capreon complete £340m Can of Ham acquisition

8 Dec 2025 | 14:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Nuveen offloads 70 St Mary Axe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham

4 Sep 2025
Read

Nuveen weighs £550m Devonshire Square sale

7 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen withdraws Can of Ham sale after rejecting Blackstone bid

4 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Blackstone ups Can of Ham offer to £330m

13 Mar 2025
Read