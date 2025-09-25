Hayfin completes Berlin shopping centre purchase

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment
25 Sep 2025 | 07:36 | London | by Robin Marriott
UK firm and current owners, Nuveen and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, get deal over the line for Gropius Passagen
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
Build-to-rent broadens appeal as tenant tastes shift
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North
Target Healthcare secures £200m refinancing
Harbour Energy’s Aberdeen HQ hits market for £19m
Savills appoints chief financial officer from GPE
Mid-box logistics portfolio up for grabs at £64m
Yoo Capital unveils masterplan for mixed-use Camden Film Quarter
European logistics market faces €150bn supply gap
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up
TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
Revealed: how London lost out on £4bn in development receipts
Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board
Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing
Investor prepares £200m London hotel portfolio sale
Flex office firm seeks partner to build £200m platform