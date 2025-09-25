Green Street News - Homepage
Hayfin completes Berlin shopping centre purchase

25 Sep 2025 | 07:36 | London | by Robin Marriott

UK firm and current owners, Nuveen and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, get deal over the line for Gropius Passagen

