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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeOfficePoland

HB Reavis completes €555m refinancing for Warsaw office

1 Oct 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Additional €50m-plus loan provided by a consortium of six lenders

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