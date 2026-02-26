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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

HB Reavis’ Lambeth student project approved

26 Feb 2026 | 10:50 | London | by May Agaran

Redevelopment of 10 Leake Street marks firm's first student scheme

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