Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeOfficePoland

HB Reavis secures €510m refinancing for Warsaw complex

2 Oct 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Julie Cruz

Deutsche Hypo – NORD/LB Real Estate Finance contributes €40m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Developer locks in £35m refinancing for Edinburgh student scheme

15 Sep 2025
Read

Deutsche Hypo provides €24m green loan

8 Jul 2025
Read

Patrizia snaps up German care assets from Cureus

22 May 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Five questions for HB Reavis' Germany CEO

27 Mar 2025
Read