NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyHealthcareOfficeRetail

HBB discontinues retail development arm

15 Dec 2025 | 12:46 | London | by Mira Kaizl

German firm to focus on management of standing retail assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: Redevco’s Camila Malzkorn: “We are pursuing an aggregation strategy”

10 Dec 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Next Generation on the investment case for social infrastructure

28 Nov 2025
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

Pradera expands operations in Germany

4 Dec 2025
Read

Hannover Leasing packages Corestate shopping centre in mutual fund

11 Nov 2025
Read