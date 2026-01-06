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LogisticsEast MidlandsNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopmentInvestment

HBD adds 262,000 sq ft to logistics joint venture

6 Jan 2026 | 07:31 | London | by May Agaran

Trio of schemes added to £1bn Origin partnership with Feldberg Capital

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