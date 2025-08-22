Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

HCOB curbs new loan issues amid refocus

22 Aug 2025 | 06:51 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Bank only originated €200m of new real estate lending in H1

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

HCOB’s head of commercial real estate retires

2 Jun 2025
Read

HCOB to discontinue international property lending

17 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Accessories

HCOB finds new home at Tishman Speyer regeneration scheme

8 Jan 2025
Read

PBB takes over Deutsche Investment Group 

13 Aug 2025
Read