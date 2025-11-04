Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeESGGermanyInvestmentResidential

HCOB finances Arrow's Düsseldorf resi portfolio acquisition 

4 Nov 2025 | 12:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises ready-for-occupancy apartments 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Hamburg firm in talks to offload €270m residential collection

29 Oct 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

Aberdeen lending chief steps down

28 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Hamburg Commercial Bank on starting fresh in a new cycle

28 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

European debt funding gap shrinks

23 Oct 2025
Read