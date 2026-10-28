NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandIndustrialLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningRegeneration

Healey targets sovereign wealth funds but avoids domestic tax raids in first budget

28 Oct 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Alexander Peace

Your First Home and devolution funding announced as OBR downgrades housing output forecast by 190,000

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

What September's inflation figures could mean for business rates

22 Oct 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

London offices face potential £1bn tax hit

15 Oct 2026
Read

Despite the government's positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing

15 Oct 2026
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Printed Circuit Board

The great disconnect: micro-metrics vs macro-realities

14 Oct 2026
Read