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Healthcare Activos buys €50m+ German mental health facilities

15 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Sale-and-leaseback deal in Bad Saulgau marks investor’s entry into one of Europe’s fastest-growing healthcare segments

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