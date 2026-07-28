NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIrelandItalyPortugalSpainUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareESG

Healthcare Activos links all acquisition debt to ESG performance targets

28 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Spanish investor adds sustainability indicators to existing €122.5m senior facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Healthcare Activos buys €50m+ German mental health facilities

15 Oct 2026
Read
Human, Person, Couch

Healthcare Activos acquires €150m+ European assets

27 Oct 2025
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Healthcare Activos buys €80m nursing homes

21 Nov 2024
Read