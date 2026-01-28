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HealthcareAlternativesResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Healthcare investment triples to £12.6bn in 2025

28 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Bumper deals such as Barchester and Assura drive mega year for UK market

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