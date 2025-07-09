Healthcare real estate adviser hires managing director from AIF Capital

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyHealthcare
9 Jul 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Daniel Wolf to head up expansion into asset management
Plans unveiled for next Manchester Waters phase
Winner chosen for prime Manchester development opportunity
LKK considers overhaul of Walkie Talkie site
Whistl packages up prelet at PLP’s Manchester logistics park
First tenants sign up at BGO’s King’s Cross campus
Network Space submits Warrington employment hub plans
Hallam wins appeal for 1,200 Hampshire homes
Unite locks in £400m refinancing with Rothesay
Starwood reshuffles top European leadership
Reuben Brothers’ revamp of former John Lewis HQ approved
CBRE investment banking head departs
Shah on property: can the big agencies ever truly compete with Eastdil?
Housing association launches sale of £1bn private rental arm
US student giant hires European managing director
Starwood reshuffles top European leadership
Logistics developer buys site for £130m London scheme
Investment duo launch partner hunt for €500m of shopping centres
Chinese toy giant snaps up £63m Oxford Street store
Multistorey logistics struggles to get off the ground in London
Residential development distress ramps up