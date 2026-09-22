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OpinionESGLondonResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Heat is the next value destruction risk in build-to-rent

22 Sep 2026 | 15:55 | London | by Matthew Weiner, Ben Harshak

Solving the heat problem will be pushed by tenant expectations which have to be met – or buildings risk obsolescence

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