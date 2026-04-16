NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Hedge fund boss named as buyer of Nick Candy's Chelsea mansion

16 Apr 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Quadrature Capital co-founder Suneil Setiya paid more than £270m for Providence House

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nick Candy offloads £270m+ London home

2 Apr 2026
Read
Person, Human, Clothing

Candy puts London penthouse on the market for £175m

15 Apr 2021
Read
City, Architecture, Building

One Hyde Park residents win £35m legal row against contractor

3 Feb 2026
Read
City, Urban, Car

Hyde Park residential opportunity in play

11 Feb 2026
Read