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LeasingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Hedge fund signs for 30,000 sq ft at Grosvenor's Mayfair office

3 Jul 2026 | 16:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

DE Shaw & Co takes top four floors at 56 Davies Street

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