NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkGermanyNordicsSweden

Heimstaden and Alecta progressing €25bn divorce

29 Sep 2026 | 11:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Swedish pension fund in talks to exit after slap on wrist from regulator, with €10bn portfolio transferring to new manager

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Heimstaden buys Akelius' German and Nordic resi portfolio for €9.1bn

26 Sep 2021
Read

Alecta retains board seat at Heimstaden Bostad

8 Dec 2023
Read

Alecta takes Heimstaden to arbitration

12 Dec 2024
Read

Alecta referred to the police over Heimstaden investment

16 Nov 2023
Read