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Self-storageContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenAlternativesCorporateFund managerM&A

Heitman expands self-storage platform into Finland

10 Nov 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Harri Thomas

Firm acquires 20,000 sq m across 15 sites in Finland and Sweden

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