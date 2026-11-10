Heitman expands self-storage platform into Finland

Self-storageContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenAlternativesCorporateFund managerM&A
10 Nov 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Harri Thomas
Firm acquires 20,000 sq m across 15 sites in Finland and Sweden
Savills restructures EMEA leadership
Occupier grows footprint at Indurent Park Burton
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Patron’s lending strategy goes up a gear with £160m+ London office loan
China Life to sell stake in City tower
Henry Boot secures outline consent for 660 Hertfordshire homes
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Q+A: Sunrise’s Michev on adapting to attack the new cycle
Renaker plots 54-storey Salford resi scheme
Savills hires trio to boost private office business
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business