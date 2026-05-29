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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Helaba looks to sell €100m senior loan on Frankfurt high-rise

29 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Property held by Aroundtown and Korean investors

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