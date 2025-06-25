Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateFinanceGermanyPoland

Helaba poaches Berlin Hyp exec for business development role

25 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Ariana Maass will report to Jan Peter Annecke, global head of real estate finance

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Cushman Germany – "Sometimes people just follow the money"

12 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Primus secures €250m financing for Berlin projects

16 Apr 2025
Read

AFI secures €120m refi from Santander and Helaba

14 Apr 2025
Read

CA Immo sells Berlin hotel to Invesco 

1 Apr 2025
Read