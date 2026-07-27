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InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeDistress

Helaba consortium takes €118m write-down on Düsseldorf office sale

27 Jul 2026 | 07:20 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Local investor has acquired insolvent property for less than €40m

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