Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Helaba's developer OFB sets up transaction unit

20 Aug 2025 | 07:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Marc Wittke joins from Lührmann Düsseldorf to head the new department

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Peakside confirms €65m Frankfurt office purchase

29 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

OFB poaches Investa manager for Berlin branch

18 Feb 2025
Read

GIC in exclusive talks to offload €33m Frankfurt office refurb

24 Jul 2025
Read

Frankfurt sets framework for 20 years of skyline investment

20 Jun 2024
Read