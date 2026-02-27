NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Helical JV agrees forward sale of £200m Southwark student scheme

27 Feb 2026 | 16:55 | London | by May Agaran

Over-station development to offer 429 student beds and 44 affordable homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Person

URW launches funding hunt for £235m Stratford student scheme

3 Sep 2026
Read

Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site

3 Sep 2026
Read
Grass, Nature, Outdoors

The best unbuilt schemes: developments that could have been

28 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

JP Morgan AM acquires Berlin site for new student joint venture

26 Aug 2026
Read