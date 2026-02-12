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FinancingDevelopmentESGInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Helical JV bags £220m loan for Paddington office scheme

12 Feb 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Development facility arranged by Pimco Prime Real Estate

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