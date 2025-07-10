Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateRetailSpain

Helios provides €810m refinancing for Lar España portfolio

10 Jul 2025 | 12:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Transaction part restructuring process after Hines and Grupo Lar takeover

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Praemia REIM and Grupo Lar secure €190m Spanish resi refinancing  

2 Jun 2025
Read

Q+A: Hines chiefs – "Retail is back, housing is a forever need"

24 Apr 2025
Read

Castellana agrees €200m sale of Lar España stake

4 Oct 2024
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Hines and Grupo Lar offer €678m for Lar España

12 Jul 2024
Read